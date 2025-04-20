Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,707,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,182,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in World Kinect by 1,254.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 164,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth $3,315,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,978,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other World Kinect news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $622,842.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,512,064.48. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Price Performance

WKC stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. World Kinect Co. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Stories

