Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,171 shares of the software’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALTR. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the software’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 285 shares of the software’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the software’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 825 shares of the software’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

ALTR opened at $111.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 657.94, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.57 and a 200-day moving average of $107.75. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $113.12.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $192.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Amy Messano sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $26,209.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,796.03. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $301,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,472.62. The trade was a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,172 shares of company stock worth $1,356,847. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $100.83.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

