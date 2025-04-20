Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,449 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in York Water were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get York Water alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YORW. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of York Water in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in York Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of York Water in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of York Water by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

York Water Price Performance

Shares of YORW opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07. The York Water Company has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $41.96.

York Water Announces Dividend

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 28.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.2192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.27%.

York Water Profile

(Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.