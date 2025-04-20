Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,584 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 60,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $18.56 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.55%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

