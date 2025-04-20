Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Liberty Live Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 39,550.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.62 and a beta of 1.53. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $79.63.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

