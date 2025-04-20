Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 7,236 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 812.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

PATK stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.17. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.72 and a 12 month high of $98.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other news, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $246,754.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,303.32. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $211,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,559.82. This trade represents a 542.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

