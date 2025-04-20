Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 365,893 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,893 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Conduent by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 233.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 190,269 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 10.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 174.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 326,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Conduent by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.

About Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Conduent had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

