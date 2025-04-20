Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6,321.4% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,063,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,840,000 after buying an additional 5,969,398 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,333.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 375,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 364,564 shares in the last quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,678,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,982,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,066,000 after purchasing an additional 273,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,829,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC opened at $36.48 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

