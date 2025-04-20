Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science Applications International news, Director Garth Graham purchased 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,101.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,813.25. The trade was a 3.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milford W. Mcguirt acquired 500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,477.78. This represents a 7.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $365,037. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $116.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.58. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $156.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. TD Cowen downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

