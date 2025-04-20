Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 1,206.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Select Medical worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Select Medical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEM. Benchmark upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

