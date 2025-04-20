Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 606.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 19,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 138,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 55,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $33.29 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

