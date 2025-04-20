Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.21% of Shore Bancshares worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 43,326.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 61.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $12.51 on Friday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 13.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

