Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 2,199,714 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 388% from the average session volume of 450,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Sienna Resources Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$5.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.47.
About Sienna Resources
Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.
