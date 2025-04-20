Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $376,236.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,915.30. The trade was a 48.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,292.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $440,263. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUPN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $40.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

