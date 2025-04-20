Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $237.68 and last traded at $241.17. Approximately 83,173,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 95,997,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.55.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.18.

The firm has a market cap of $775.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,466 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

