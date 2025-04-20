Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TRI stock opened at $181.95 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $149.80 and a 12-month high of $184.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.62 and a 200-day moving average of $168.13. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 48.67%.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,544,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,564,000 after buying an additional 4,977,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $148,221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,236,000 after acquiring an additional 560,450 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,764,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,654,000 after acquiring an additional 516,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,153,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,011,000 after acquiring an additional 395,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

