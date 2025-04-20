Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,016 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 70.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 75,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 122,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 50,166 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period.

TKC stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.86. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.0866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

