UBS Group Cuts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $85.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair raised DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOCU

DocuSign Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.24. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,706 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $1,306,582.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,485.98. The trade was a 16.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,251.90. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,439. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in DocuSign by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.