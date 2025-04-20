UBS Group Lowers Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $38.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.73. The company has a market cap of $770.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $110.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,695,000 after acquiring an additional 528,305 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

