UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of UMB Financial worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,313,427.67. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMBF opened at $91.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $129.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

