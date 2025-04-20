Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,017 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Unity Software by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,340,006.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,748,839.16. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $29,395.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,879,979.46. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 782,231 shares of company stock valued at $17,933,528. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

U stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on U. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citizens Jmp raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

