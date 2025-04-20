Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 286,811 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $54,114,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 766.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 644,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after buying an additional 570,550 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $17,340,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,156,000 after acquiring an additional 439,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,577,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,067,000 after acquiring an additional 349,778 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,560.05. This trade represents a 28.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.32. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.