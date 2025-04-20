Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 15,106 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Rubrik by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rubrik by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 34,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Rubrik from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $61.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.13 million. Rubrik’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $124,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 614,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,135,919.94. The trade was a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Management Company, sold 13,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $832,154.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,498.58. The trade was a 38.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,167,897 in the last quarter.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

