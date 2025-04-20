Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,412 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Woodward were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Woodward alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Woodward by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Stock Down 0.2 %

Woodward stock opened at $169.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $201.64.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,845,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,506.50. This trade represents a 39.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $864,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,157. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,444. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Woodward from $229.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 target price on Woodward and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WWD

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.