WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $7,192,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $23,194,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 206,962 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 155.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $43.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Insider Activity

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at $18,908,178.14. The trade was a 14.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,305.84. The trade was a 17.15 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

