1,924 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $103.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $181.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $156.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

