24,446 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 180,497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

