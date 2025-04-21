266,625 Shares in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 266,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in CONMED by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNMD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CONMED from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

CNMD stock opened at $48.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.69. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.13%. Equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

