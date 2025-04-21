606,938 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 606,938 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,000.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,829,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,099,000 after purchasing an additional 320,506 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,827,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,028,000 after buying an additional 329,915 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,507,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,774,000 after buying an additional 134,924 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,213,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,125,000 after buying an additional 683,777 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,735,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after acquiring an additional 841,951 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

IRDM opened at $23.77 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.