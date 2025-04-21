6,263 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,263 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.44.

Shares of CTSH opened at $69.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average of $78.86. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $63.79 and a one year high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

