76,844 Shares in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 76,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Herbalife by 641.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 12,307.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Herbalife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000.

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,125. This trade represents a 3.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $6.42 on Monday. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLF. StockNews.com lowered Herbalife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

