Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,044 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Aramark worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after buying an additional 30,027 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Aramark by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Aramark by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after purchasing an additional 149,728 shares in the last quarter.

ARMK opened at $32.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Aramark has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Aramark’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

