Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Stock Position Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 17,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Bancolombia stock opened at $39.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.14%. On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.5745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 17.13%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous dividend of $0.30. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.56%.

CIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

