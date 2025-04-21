Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,165 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 52,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in St. Joe by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $42.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.28. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $1,934,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,310,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,614,435.44. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,113,022 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

