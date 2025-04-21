Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACHC. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,681 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 21,348 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $23.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $82.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

