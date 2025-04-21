Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Infosys were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Infosys by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 125,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Infosys by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,797,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,553,000 after purchasing an additional 261,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after buying an additional 91,601 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. CLSA upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $16.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

