Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 62,576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.43% of Power Integrations worth $15,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,618.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Power Integrations by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $98,166.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,397.73. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $55,368.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 141,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,420.85. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,198 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI opened at $45.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.65, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

