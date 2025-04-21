Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.35% of Graham worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $26,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Graham by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Graham by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Graham by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Graham Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GHC opened at $908.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $940.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $906.33. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $683.00 and a twelve month high of $1,003.53.

Graham Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

