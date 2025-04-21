Barclays PLC Buys 12,974 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William John Sibold sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total transaction of $531,020.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,204,537.72. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Huntsman sold 347 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total transaction of $116,328.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,235.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,492 shares of company stock valued at $11,509,707 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $301.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of -0.69. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.00 and a 52 week high of $377.46.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The company had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDGL. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $422.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.44.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

