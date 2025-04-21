Barclays PLC Buys 15,761 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $17,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,847,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 919,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in UFP Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 18.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,675,000 after purchasing an additional 188,969 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $104.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.75 and a 200 day moving average of $118.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $99.42 and a one year high of $141.33.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

UFPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

