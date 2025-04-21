Barclays PLC Buys 47,194 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,194 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Rambus worth $13,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 1,657.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 552,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after acquiring an additional 520,754 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth approximately $989,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $45.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $69.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $308,672.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,080. The trade was a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $537,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,047,718.49. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,447,055 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

