Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.37% of EnerSys worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $49,222,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in EnerSys by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 845,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 270,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EnerSys by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 158,617 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $11,969,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $11,713,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

ENS opened at $82.63 on Monday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.76.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

