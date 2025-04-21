Barclays PLC Grows Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,693 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $14,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WH opened at $81.41 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

