Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $13,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 278.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $50.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.06. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In related news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,073.94. This represents a 13.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

