Barclays PLC Has $14.67 Million Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 392,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter worth $276,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Biohaven by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,448,000 after acquiring an additional 372,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,320,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,707,798.37. The trade was a 1.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on Biohaven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $20.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.33. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

