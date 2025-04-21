Barclays PLC Has $16.19 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $16,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FMC by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FMC by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 6,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,107. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $37.79 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Mizuho set a $46.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded FMC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.31.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

