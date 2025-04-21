Barclays PLC Has $17 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,661 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $17,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 3.2 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Director Douglas L. Col bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

