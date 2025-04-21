Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $16,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $214.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $145.75 and a 52 week high of $234.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

