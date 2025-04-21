Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,395 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.36% of Exponent worth $16,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exponent by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in shares of Exponent by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Exponent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Exponent by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,674. This represents a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent stock opened at $78.28 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.83 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.91.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

