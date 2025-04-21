Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,297 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Essent Group worth $17,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,662,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ESNT. Barclays cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Essent Group stock opened at $55.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 18.13%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

